The Hughes County Commission held its first budget-making session of the season, spending all day Monday making a first preview of the 2020 income and expenses.
On a schedule, county department leaders were slated to come in to the Commission, from Mike Meyer the highway superintendent and Sheriff Darin Johnson to Coroner Greg Hall and Veterans Service officer Charles Quinn.
By 4 p.m., the Commission was ready to be done for the day.
“”My brain is fried,” said Commissioner Randy Vance. He and Connie Hohn are the new members on the five-member Commission. But both have a lot of experience in setting government budgets, Vance from his years on the Pierre School Board and Hohn from her job setting budgets for a state office.
She already has become known for asking sharp questions about how things are done financially in the county.
The final budget doesn’t have to be completed until October.
Beginning Monday, July 15, the Commission had a sheet listing department requests for $10.5 million in general fund spending, which was $1.36 million more than the projected income for 2020 of $9.14 million. That’s not far off from what the requested spending and projected revenue for the general fund was a year ago for the 2019 budget.
But it’s but well above the actual spending of $8.76 million in 2018, which was $393,207 less than that year’s general fund revenue of $9.15 million, according to the Commission’s financial sheet used Monday.
And in 2017, general fund spending was $8.8 million, $288,905 less than the income of $9.1 million.
The County Commission’s history in the past decade and more is to act conservatively, says County Manager Kevin Hipple. Which has led to a pattern of spending about 95 percent of budgeted expenses and taking in about 105 percent of budgeted revenues, he said.
It’s worked fairly well, with more income than spending each year the past seven years or so, except for 2014, when there was a general fund deficit of $782,580, largely because of a fall-off in the number of federal prisoners sent to stay in the Hughes County Jail that year. Federal prisoner revenue is a big piece of county revenue.
The Commission will hold its next budgeting session in August.
