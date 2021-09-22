Theodore Pourier, Pierre, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 120 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, comply with all conditions of supervised probation for 1 year, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.

Israel Rodriguez Chavez, Laredo, TX, violate stopped vehicle w/red/amber/yellow signals/lights, $270 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kevin Herren, Ft. Pierre, vehicle equipment violation (2 counts), $208 fine, $157 costs.

Amy Mesman, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jennifer Dwyer, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Oncza, Detroit, MI, renewal registration during assigned month, $44 fine, $78.50 costs.

John Graham, Sioux Falls, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail credited, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs.

Ptan Clown, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 100 days in jail with 54 suspended and 46 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, fines & costs waived.

Drew Nafus, Pierre, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 100 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment complete prior to sentencing, submit to 2x daily PBT’s at the Hughes County Jail between 7-9 a.m. & 7-9 p.m. only as a condition of a work permit, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.

Garry Van Zee, Highmore, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Neil Henry, Minneapolis, MN, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tucker Putzier, Pierre, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Susan Trujillo, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Daniel Morris, Gladewater, TX, vehicle equipment violation (2 counts), $208 fines, $157 costs.

Harry Eckdahl, Fargo, ND, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $2,737.50 penalty.

Carman Hawk, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 26 suspended and 4 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs, $52.47 restitution.

Calvin Russell, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

John Lafferty, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offence, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and attend/successfully complete the recommended treatment and appear in court for a review hearing at which time the defendant will be required to provide proof of obtaining the evaluation/progress report/completing the recommended treatment, neither consume/possess any controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments 1 year, complete MADD Impact Panel classes, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.

Carmen Hawk, Pierre, no driver’s license, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Lakynn Haak, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cody Shrock, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Daniel Cybulski, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Erin Harrington, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dale Griepp, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Xander Onestar, Sioux Falls, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $78.50 costs.

Reuben Onestar, Rapid City, no driver’s license, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dillon Baloun, Highmore, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Elder Barretapotillo, Ft. Pierre, no driver’s license, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.

Jose Peralta, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mark Overcash, Port Orange, FL, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kane Lyon, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Abigail Surdez, Bismarck, ND, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Carly Spears, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Gavin Osentoski, Ubly, MI, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Robinson, Aberdeen, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Melanie Leas, Warren, IN, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

