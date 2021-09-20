Michael Oncza, Detroit, MI, failure to give accurate information for registration, renewal registration during assigned month, failure to maintain financial responsibility, abide by law for 6 months, $87 fines, $235.50 costs.
Reuben One Star, Rapid City, traffic in/substitute plates, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijauana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.
Devin Rosenblum, Pierre, driving with revoked license, 365 days in jail with 240 suspended and 25 credited, state has 30 days to provide amount and proof of restoration, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments with 1 year, no driving without a valid permit, pay attorney fees, $96.85 costs.
Carla Rabbit, Ft. Thompson, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 60 days in jail with 56 suspended and 4 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kelly Peck, Montevideo, MN, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nathaniel Nelson, Ft. Pierre, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $50 fines.
Daniel Abdallah, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Randal Reed, Pipestone, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Thomas Iaquintam, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
James Gregg, Ft. Pierre, violations of safety requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Matthew Heinzerling, Spearfish, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Carmen Hawk, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Theresa Jimenez, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Dorian, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 90 days in jail with 61 suspended and 29 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
David Gaskins, Blunt, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Elaine Douville, Pierre, allow unauthorized person to use vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Christian Ladeaux, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeandre Du Piesanie, Toronto, violations of safety requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cody Witte, Pierre, left turning vehicle failing to yield right of way, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Fontaine Guerue, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, no driving without a valid permit, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
