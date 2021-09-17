Michael Oncza, Detroit, MI, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aaron Dogsoldier, Okreek, possession of two ounces or less of marijauana, 30 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $129 costs.
Kenneth Williams, Pierre, indecent exposure, 100 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Tasina Belt, Pierre, seat belt violation, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, participate in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion by 9-1-21, $275 fines, $246.50 costs, $1,000 restitution.
Sajad Khalajesmaeili, Henrico, VA, failed to stop at weigh station, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Julie Cowan, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aaron Dogsoldier, Okreek, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail with 25 suspended and 5 credited, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $100 fine, $66 costs.
Kenden Rivenes, Onida, driving with suspended license, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Austin Stephenson, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
McKayla Poindexter, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed, participate in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion by 9-1-2021, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.
Crystal Pumpkinseed, Pierre, driving with revoked license, 120 days in jail with 100 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.
Mark Perry, Pierre, drive vehicle with contents leaking/dropping, seat belt violation, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
David Fremark, Saint Lawrence, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eric Sharpfish, Oglala, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jenna Boe, Sioux Falls, driving while license is cancelled, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Kovich, Park Rapids, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jerry Galloway, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
