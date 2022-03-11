Purchase Access

Sturgis resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, failure to display commercial license, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Onida resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Philip resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Highmore resident, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 4 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 4 years, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $26.72 restitution.

Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 100 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency completed prior to sentencing, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.

White River resident, didn’t obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sisseton resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (3 counts), $75 fines.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by laws for 4 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 4 years, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $34.49 restitution.

Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by laws for 4 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 4 years, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $34.48 restitution.

Pierre resident, under 21 driver, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, license suspended 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.

Gettysburg resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 100 days in jail suspended and 97 suspended and 3 credited, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $500 fine, $246.50 costs, $4,275 restitution.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Aransas Pass, TX resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

