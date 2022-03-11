Sturgis resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to display commercial license, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Philip resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Highmore resident, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 4 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 4 years, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $26.72 restitution.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 100 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency completed prior to sentencing, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.
White River resident, didn’t obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sisseton resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (3 counts), $75 fines.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by laws for 4 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 4 years, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $34.49 restitution.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by laws for 4 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 4 years, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $34.48 restitution.
Pierre resident, under 21 driver, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, license suspended 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gettysburg resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 100 days in jail suspended and 97 suspended and 3 credited, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $500 fine, $246.50 costs, $4,275 restitution.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aransas Pass, TX resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.