Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Blunt resident, driving with a suspended license, using electronic device while driving, $304 fines, $157 costs.

Pierre resident, violations of safety requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Burwell, NE resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $62 penalty.

Ft. Pierre resident, left turning vehicle failing to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mobridge resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation completed, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.

Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, no driver’s license, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Blunt resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mandan, ND resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cavour resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $1,093.50 penalty.

Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 20 suspended and 10 credited, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs.

Highmore resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $1,093.50 costs.

Miller resident, violations of safety requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 100 days in jail with 69 suspended and 31 credited, provide proof of obtaining a chemical dependency evaluation & completed the recommended treatment by 3-15-2022, abide by law for 4 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 4 years, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.

Pierre resident, improper parking/handicap, $105 fine, $67.50 costs.

