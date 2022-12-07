Pierre resident, intentional damage to property- $400-$1000, permit threatening/harassing telephone calls, 240 days in jail with 237 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $600 fines, $193 costs, $1,028.88 restitution.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, hunting from a motor vehicle, license revoked for 1 year, $129 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, hunting from a motor vehicle, $129 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system (2 counts), $50 fines.
Mission resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.
Ft. Pierre resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aberdeen resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Huron resident, domestic abuse simple assault to intentionally cause bodily injury, 100 days in jail with 76 suspended and 24 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $121.50 costs.
Pierre resident, nontoxic shot areas for small game, $25 fine, $72.50 costs.
Logan, MT, resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
