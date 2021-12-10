Purchase Access

Pierre resident, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in Schedules I/II, 5 years in the penitentiary with 1 year suspended and 144 days credited, pay attorney fees, $106.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.

Bettendorf, IA resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Hot Springs resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Grand Forks, ND resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 45 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fines, $246.50 costs.

North Port, FL resident, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Blunt resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, no driver’s license, speeding on a state highway, $113 fines, $157 costs.

Kimball, NE resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $84 penalty.

Chamberino, NM resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, speeding on a state highway, $223 fines, $157 costs.

Brookings resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

White Lake resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.

Wood resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.

Winner resident, operate oversize/overweight vehicle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Thompson resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Eagle resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Alexandria, VA resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, left turning vehicle failing to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Albuquerque, NM resident, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, use of electronic device while driving, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

