Pierre resident, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 90 days in jail with 85 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.
Onida resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 60 days in jail suspended, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fine, $196.50 costs.
Minot, ND resident, operate oversize/overweight vehicle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, operate overweight commercial vehicle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Plano, TX resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Owanka resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $85 penalty.
Pierre resident, municipal spedding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 120 days in jail suspended, chemical dependency evaluation completed prior to sentencing, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $121.50 costs.
Pierre resident, ingest intoxicant other than alcohol beverage, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 130 days in jail with 91 suspended and 39 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $350 fines, $388 costs.
Wood resident, driving with revoked license, 100 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Draper resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Watertown resident, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chester resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $2,130 penalty.
Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear sea belts, $25 fine.
Ridgeview resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Agar resident, obtaining property or services with false credit card, 30 days in jail with 26 suspended and 4 credited, pay restitution to the victim — amount & victim to be determined, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
San Tan Valley, AZ, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gettysburg resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rosebud resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $78.50 costs, $372.02 restitution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.