Pierre resident, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 90 days in jail with 85 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.

Onida resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 60 days in jail suspended, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fine, $196.50 costs.

Minot, ND resident, operate oversize/overweight vehicle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, operate overweight commercial vehicle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Plano, TX resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Owanka resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $85 penalty.

Pierre resident, municipal spedding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.

Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 120 days in jail suspended, chemical dependency evaluation completed prior to sentencing, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $121.50 costs.

Pierre resident, ingest intoxicant other than alcohol beverage, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 130 days in jail with 91 suspended and 39 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $350 fines, $388 costs.

Wood resident, driving with revoked license, 100 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.

Draper resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Watertown resident, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chester resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $2,130 penalty.

Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear sea belts, $25 fine.

Ridgeview resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.

Agar resident, obtaining property or services with false credit card, 30 days in jail with 26 suspended and 4 credited, pay restitution to the victim — amount & victim to be determined, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

San Tan Valley, AZ, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Gettysburg resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rosebud resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $78.50 costs, $372.02 restitution.

