Lower Brule resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (3 counts), $75 fine.

Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 17 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $78.50 costs, $202.63 restitution.

Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 24 suspended and 6 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $78.50 costs, $97.14 costs.

Pierre resident, obtaining property/services with false credit card, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 6 months, chemical dependency evaluation completed prior to sentencing, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, take all prescription medication as prescribed by doctor for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault to cause bodily injury, 120 days in jail with 115 suspended and 5 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $121.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

