Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $100 fines, $78.50 costs.

Pukwana resident, domestic abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury, 200 days in jail with 186 suspended, abide by law of 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fines, $121.50 costs.

