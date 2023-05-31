Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $100 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pukwana resident, domestic abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury, 200 days in jail with 186 suspended, abide by law of 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fines, $121.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving on the wrong side of the road, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Timberlake resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, did not obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Davenport, IA resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, 60 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, failure to report accident to police officer, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $400 fines, $157 costs, $3,178 restitution.
Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 6 months, completed chemical dependency evaluation prior to sentencing, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months,pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mission resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Murdo resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jonesville, WI resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to make a proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to make a proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Belle Fourche resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to make a proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
