Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Thompson resident, possession of two ounces of marijuana or less, 90 days in jail with 52 suspended and 38 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to make a proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brandon resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rock Hill, SC resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
White River resident, simple assault against law enforcement officer/other public officer (habitual offender), 5 years in the penitentiary suspended with 66 days credited, 5 years probation with recommended completion of the Teen Challenge Program, must not possess my alcohol/mood-altering substances or enter alcohol-based establishments for 5 years; must not possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances/marijuana/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received for 5 years; must not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present for 5 years, must have no contact with the victim/anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare/ any known drug users/dealers/intoxicated persons/anyone deemed detrimental by Court Services for 5 years, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids as directed by the Court/court services officer/law enforcement officer and be responsible for all cost of testing for 5 years, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search/seizure as directed by the Court/any court services officer/law enforcement officer for 5 years, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $116.50 costs.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 28 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 90 days in jail with 54 suspended and 36 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, fish/bait water transportation restrictions, $25 fine, $72.50 costs.
