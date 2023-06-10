Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 22 suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $73.38 costs.
Mitchell resident, possession of two ounces of marijuana or less, 100 days in the penitentiary with 76 suspended and 24 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Minot, ND resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Hayes resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $124 restitution.
Rapid City resident, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury - 3rd or subsequent offense, 2 years in the penitentiary with 2 suspended and 55 credited, 2 years probation, must not possess any alcohol/mood-altering substances or enter alcohol-based establishments for 2 years; must not possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances/marijuana/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received for 2 years; must not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present for 2 years, must have no contact with the victim/anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare/ any known drug users/dealers/intoxicated persons/anyone deemed detrimental by Court Services for 2 years, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids as directed by the Court/court services officer/law enforcement officer and be responsible for all cost of testing for 2 years, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search/seizure as directed by the Court/any court services officer/law enforcement officer for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $141.50 costs.
Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, seat belt violation, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Milbank resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Huron resident, too many lines, $25 fine, $78.50 costs.
Clark resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
