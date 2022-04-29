Purchase Access

Pierre resident, permit threatening/harassing telephone calls, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.

Denver, CO resident, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in Schedules I/II, 5 years in penitentiary with 4 years suspended and 53 days credited, pay attorney fees, $116.50 costs.

Eagle Butte resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chamberlain resident, seat belt violation, no driver’s license, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, reckless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, 30 days in jail suspended, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.

Ft. Thompson resident, possession of controlled substance in Schedules I/II, 5 years in the penitentiary with 5 years suspended and 43 days credited, 5 years probation, must not possess/consume any alcohol/mood-altering substances/enter alcohol-based establishments, not possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances/marijuana/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received, and not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present for 5 years, no contact with anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare & any known drug users/dealers/intoxicated persons/anyone deemed detrimental by Court Services for 5 years, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids as directed by the court/any court services officer/law enforcement officer, and be responsible for all costs of testing for 5 years, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search and seizure as directed by the Court/any court services officer/law enforcement officer for 5 years, participate in the 24/7 Sobriety Program until further order of the Court/Court Services and be responsible for all costs for 5 years, $116.50 costs.

Pukwana resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nacogdoches, TX resident, operate oversize/overweight vehicle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chamberlain resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Howes resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

North Las Vegas, NV resident, no driver’s license, resisting arrest, 120 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $600 fine, $275 costs.

Pierre resident, no stop lamps, $25 fine.

Viborg resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, violation of parking lot requirements, $100 fine, $72.50 costs.

Watrous, SK resident, violation of safety requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.

Parmelee resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Onida resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chamberlain resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.



