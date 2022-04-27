Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Midland resident, vehicle equipment violation, violating out-of-service order, $208 fines, $157 costs,

Alexandria, MN resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, allowed unauthorized person to use vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, seat belt violation, no driver’s license, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Huron resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, reckless driving, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation/treatment completed prior to sentencing, $50 fine, $196.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, driving with a revoked license, 120 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license/permit, $500 fine, $96.50 costs.

Pierre resident, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Miller resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Eden resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Aberdeen resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, overdriving road conditions, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Lower Brule resident, no driver’s license, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, ingestion of intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 160 days in jail with 153 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fines, $316 costs.

Box Elder resident, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 100 days in jail with 99 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.

Moorhead, MN resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Harrold resident, operator assure passenger 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.

Onida resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, Harrick resident, possession of two ounces of marijuana or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.



Tags

Load comments