Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gettysburg resident, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 100 days in jail with 99 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 90 days in jail with 87 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $121.50 costs.
Missoula, MT resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense (suspended imposition of sentence) 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol.controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation/treatment completed prior to sentencing, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.
Rosetown, SK resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wishek, ND resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chamberlain resident, under twenty-one driver, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, receive/transfer possession of stolen vehicle, 5 years in the penitentiary with 5 suspended and 47 days credited, 5 years probation, must not possess/consume any alcohol/mood-altering substances/enter alcohol-based establishments, not possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances/marijuana/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received, and not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present for 5 years, no contact with anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare & any known drug users/dealers/intoxicated persons/anyone deemed detrimental by Court Services for 5 years, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids as directed by the court/any court services officer/law enforcement officer, and be responsible for all costs of testing for 5 years, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search and seizure as directed by the Court/any court services officer/law enforcement officer for 5 years, $116.50 costs.
