Sioux Falls resident, uncased .22 caliber rimfire firearm prohibited, simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, 210 days in jail with 177 suspended and 33 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fines, $224.40 costs.
Lower Brule resident, no driver’s license, speeding on a state highway, $93 fines, $157 costs.
Huron resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aberdeen resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sergeant Bluff, IA resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, allow unauthorized person to use vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tyndall resident, fishing without license — resident, license revoked for 1 year, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.
Estevan, SK resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $90 penalty.
Faulkton resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $675 penalty.
Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, submit to 2x daily PBT’s at the Hughes County Jail between 7-9 a.m. & 7-9 p.m. only as a condition of work permit, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $400 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, parking/standing violation, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $10 fine, $57.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ipswich resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $92 penalty.
