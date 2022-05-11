Purchase Access

Pierre resident, domestic abuse aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon (suspended execution of sentence), 7 years and 6 months in the penitentiary suspended, 5 years probation, take medications as prescribed by a licensed physician for 5 years, must not possess/consume any alcohol/mood-altering substances or enter bars/alcohol-based establishments and not possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances/marijuana/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received for 5 years, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids as directed by the Court/any court services officer/law enforcement office, and be responsible for all costs of testing for 5 years, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search and seizure as directed by the Court/any court services officer/law enforcement officer for 5 years, no contact with the victim/anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare/any known drug users/dealers/intoxicated persons; or anyone deemed detrimental by Court Services for 5 years, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $141.50 costs.

Highmore resident, speeding on other roadways, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $350 fines, $325 costs.

Bismarck, ND resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.

Pierre resident, petty theft — 1st degree — more than $400, 180 days in jail with 170 suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.

Pierre resident, reckless driving, 45 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.

Ft. Wayne, IN resident, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury (suspended execution of sentence), $86.50 costs.

Des Moines, IA resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.

Harrold resident, apply for license when ineligible, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.



