Michele Flaherty, Sioux Falls, did not obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brandon Bunker, Arlington, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lance Ashley, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Robert Grandon, Pierre, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $400 fine, $68.50 costs.
Deandre Casey, Pierre, dom. abuse simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, 120 days in jail with 96 days suspended and 42 days credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $96.50 costs.
Boyd Thorson, Philip, violate parking lot requirements, improper parking/handicap, $55 fines, $120 costs.
Lily Hedges, Stratford, OK, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Noriel Fundora Barrios, Houston, TX, log book, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kathleen Anderson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Evan Dewell, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Maddy Sayer, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Camryn Williams, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Larry Auch, Scotland, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kari Feller, Harrold, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
CJ Vrooman, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 2 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jaclyn Clown, Sioux Falls, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.
Teddy Squier, Bargerville, IN, overweight on axle, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $6,375 penalty.
Gordon Hagstrom, Platteville, CO, failure to display fuel permit, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Domnick Namanny, Pierre, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
John Derksen, Huron, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Thomas Bishop, Pierre, overdriving road conditions, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chad Olson, Hayes, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Marice Seaboy, Pierre, fail to use child passenger restraint system, seat belt violation, $50 fines.
William Hart, Mission, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 27 days suspended and 2 days credited, license revoked for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation and proof of completion of treatment filed prior to sentencing, submit to 2x daily PBT’s at the Hughes County Jail only as a condition of a work permit, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $236.50 costs, $3,418.21 restitution.
Chris Classen, Pierre, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 100 days in jail with 99 days suspended, license revoked for 1 year, submit to 2x daily PBT’s at the Hughes County Jail only as a condition of a work permit for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation and certificate of completion filed prior to sentencing, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.
Robert Grandon, Pierre, poss. two ounces of marijuana or less, 40 days in jail with 37 days in jail suspended and 3 days credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.85 costs.
William Hart, Mission, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 100 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, submit to 2x daily PBT’s at the Hughes County Jail only as a condition of a work permit for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation and proof of completion of treatment filed prior to sentencing pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.
Deandre Casey, Pierre, intentional damage to property — $400-$1000, 90 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $86.50 costs, $410.03 restitution.
David Rudnick, Black Hawk, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.