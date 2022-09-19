Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.

