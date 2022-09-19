Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft — 1st degree — more than $400, 120 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $400 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 1st degree — more the $400, 100 days in jail with 99 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs, $700 restitution.
Sioux Falls resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Arlington resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Moreno, CA, resident, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bakersfield, CA, resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Presho resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lexington, NE, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blunt resident, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $78.51 restitution.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $178.50 costs.
Blunt resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $78.50 costs.
Highmore resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Minneapolis, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blunt resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dell Rapids resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chanhassen, MN, resident, violation of stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signals/lights, $270 fine, $78.50 costs.
Huron resident, personal watercraft rules — no wake requirements, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blunt resident, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.
