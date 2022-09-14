Aberdeen resident, possession of controlled substances in Schedules I/II (suspended imposition of sentence), 2 days in jail credited, 5 years probation, perform 40 hours of community service, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids as directed by the Court/court services officer/law enforcement officer and be responsible for all costs of testing for 5 years, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search and seizure as directed by the Court/court services officer/law enforcement officer for 5 years, $2,000 fine, $176.50 costs.
Elizabeth, CO, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Clark resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bismarck, ND, resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Hoven resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bayard, NE, resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a revoked license, 60 days in jail with 54 suspended and 6 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $84 costs.
Pierre resident, operating vessel under the influence, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fines, $196.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
McCallen, TX, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brandon resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 25 suspended and 5 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $4.96 costs.
Pierre resident, threaten law enforcement/family, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 120 days in jail with 119 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, obtained a chemical dependency evaluation & completed treatment prior to sentencing, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $293 costs.
Ft. Thompson resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Thompson resident, driving with a suspended license, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $254 fines, $78.50 costs.
Barrington, NJ, resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, 15 days in jail with 12 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay aroenay fees, $225 fines, $78.50 costs.
