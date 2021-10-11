Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, participate in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion by 9-15-21, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $341.50 costs.

Spearfish resident, driving under the influence — 4th offense, 5 years in the penitentiary with 5 years suspended and 72 days credited, 5 years probation, license revoked for 2 years, meaningfully participate in/successfully complete/comply with all rules/orders of the James Valley Problem Solving Court for 5 years, pay attorney fees, $1,000 fine, $361.50 costs.

Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijauna nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $400 fine, $78.50 costs.

Eagle Butte resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Aberdeen resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Harrold resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Gillette, WY resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 28 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 90 days in jail with 54 suspended and 36 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.

Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, no driver’s license, 30 days in jail suspended, abided by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, forgery, $200 fine, $104 costs.

Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.

Vancouver, WA resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Holabird resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Canton resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Springfield, VA resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kennebec resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $75 fines.

