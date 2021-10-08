Pierre resident, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 90 days in jail with 73 suspended and 17 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.

Blunt resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, permit threatening/harassing telephone calls, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.

Pierre resident, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $527 penalty.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, seat belt violation, no proper license plates on vehicle, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.

Blunt resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Thompson resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Thompson resident, no driver’s license, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 120 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, participate in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion by 10-01-2021, submit to 2x daily PBT’s or make use of a SCRAM unit only as a condition of work permit, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.

Pierre resident, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $491.50 costs.

Woonsocket resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Onida resident, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Perre resident, operator assure passengers 5018 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Madison resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Thompson resident, seat belt violation, speeding on a state highway, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.

Resident of Suttons Bay, MI, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Interior resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $8,700 penalty.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

