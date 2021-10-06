Pierre resident, registration plate illumination, $25 fine.

Aberdeen resident, seat belt violation, speeding on a state highway, $64 fines.

Resident of Duluth, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, did not obey traffic device, driving with a suspended license, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fines, $157 fines.

Parmelee resident, possession of two ounces or less, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, participate in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion, $500 fine, $196.50 costs.

Pierre resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Resident of Cave Creek, AZ, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Resident of Boone, CO, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Pierre resident, no proper license plates on vehicle, expired annual inspection, $158 fines, $78.50 costs.

Blunt resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Resident of Huntington, IN, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Thompson resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.

Pierre resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $3,277.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fines, $78.50 costs.

Resident of Oakdale, MN, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, intentional damage to property – $400-$1,000, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $86.50 costs.

Highmore resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Freeman resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Philip resident, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.

Pierre resident, following too closely, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Resident of East Bethel, MN, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

