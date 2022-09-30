Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $49 fine, $78.50 costs.
Fargo, ND, resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chanhassen, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mitchell resident, driving with a suspended license, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 60 days in jail with 52 suspended and 8 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $400 fines, $157 costs.
Rapid City resident, no driver’s license, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 120 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fines, $325 costs.
Brookings resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Las Vegas, NV, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Watertown resident, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.
Wessington Springs resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
East Dennis, MA, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Saint Francis resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Marshall, MN, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault recklessly causing bodily injury, 200 days in jail with 199 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $121.50 costs.
Pierre resident, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 90 days in jail with 87 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, appear in court for a review hearing at which time the defendant will be required to provide proof of obtaining the evaluation & completing the recommended treatment unless filed with the clerk, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
