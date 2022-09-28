Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 60 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, $400 fines, $157 costs.
Watertown resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Thompson resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.
Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving with a suspended license, 60 days in jail suspended (time to be served in JSC while under 18 years of age), license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $400 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 60 days in jail with 59 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation and recommended treatment completed prior to sentencing, Anger Management evaluation and recommended treatment completed prior to sentencing, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault to intentionally cause bodily injury, 100 days in jail with 84 suspended and 16 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, defendant may return to residence to retrieve his property, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $121.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a revoked license, 100 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, pay previous attorney fees, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, renewal registration during assigned month, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of alcohol by a minor, 120 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 60 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $400 fines, $314 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 90 days in jail with 58 suspended and 2 credited, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Hull, IL, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fines, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 costs.
Gordon, NE, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Reno, NV, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.0 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, Habitual Offender — 1 or 2 Prior Felonies, possession controlled substance in Schedules I/II, 10 years in the penitentiary with 2 suspended and 10 credited, pay attorney fees, $311.50 costs, $27.49 restitution.
Missoula, MT, resident, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 100 days in jail with 99 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, violation of protection order (2 counts), 600 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 2 years, no contact with the victim for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $1,000 fines, $173 costs.
Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Colorado Springs, CO, resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
