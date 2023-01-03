Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fines, $78.50 costs.
Sidney, NE, resident, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fines, $78.50 costs.
Sidney, NE, resident, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Vermillion resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Highmore resident, insufficient fund - check - 2nd degree $100-$500, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $48 costs, $485 restitution.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 45 days in jail with 44 suspended and 1 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $336.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, no driver’s license, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 130 days in jail with 122 suspended and 8 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fines, $175 costs.
Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.
Aberdeen resident, vehicle equipment violation, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, attempted aggravated assault - serious bodily injury, 7 years and 6 months in the penitentiary with 221 days credited, pay attorney fees, $116.50 costs.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Custer resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.
Spring, TX, resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $4.50 restitution.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.