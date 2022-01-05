Ft. Collins, CO resident, overdriving road conditions, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, seat belt violation, $229 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, renewal registration during assigned month, no stop on entry from alley driveway or private road, $312 fines, $235.50 costs.
Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (3 counts), $75 fines.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, overdriving road conditions, $54 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, registration plate illumination, $50 fines.
Ft. Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, driving with a suspended license, speeding on other roadways, $223 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.
Ft. Thompson resident, no driver’s license, fail to use child passenger restraint system, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $75 fines.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, passenger between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, (4 counts), $125 fines.
Pierre resident, careless driving, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 4 months, $500 fine, $178.50 costs.
Chamberlain resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Winnetoon, NE resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Highmore resident, seat belt violation, overweight on axle, $129 fines, $78.50 costs, $30 penalty.
Highmore resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Box Elder, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sidney, MT resident, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, use of electronic device while driving, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Burnsville, MN resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chamberlain resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (3 counts), $75 fines.
Harrold resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Spearfish resident, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
