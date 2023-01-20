Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 4 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 4 years, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $71.95 restitution.

Pierre resident, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

