Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 4 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 4 years, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $71.95 restitution.
Pierre resident, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 4 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 4 years, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $15.27 restitution.
Pierre resident, failure to stop after accident with unattended vehicle, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $78.50 costs, $2,671.18 restitution.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 22 suspended, abide by law for 4 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 4 years, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $40.01 restitution.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, chemical dependency evaluation filed prior to sentencing and treatment complete, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, MADD Impact Panel classes completed prior to sentencing, $300 fine, $196.50 costs.
Pierre resident, reckless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments except for work purposes only (no shift drinks) for 6 months, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.
Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $69 fine, $72.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system (2 counts), $50 fine.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 4 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 4 years, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $271.97 restitution.
Springfield resident, petty theft 1st degree - more than $400, 100 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $96.50 costs, $540 restitution.
Howes resident, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Redfield resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
