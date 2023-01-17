Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 30 days in jail with 2 suspended and 28 credited, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $165.60 restitution.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $78.50 costs, $13.99 restitution.
Dupree resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, contact PARS and provide proof to the clerk of courts of doing so, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, violation of conditional bond, 250 days in jail with 246 suspended and 4 credited, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Harrold resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, failure to make proper stop at a stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 45 days in jail with 40 suspended and 4 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $111.50 costs.
Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault to intentionally cause bodily injury, 200 days in jail with 147 suspended and 53 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, 121.50 costs.
