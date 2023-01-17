Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 30 days in jail with 2 suspended and 28 credited, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $165.60 restitution.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments