Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 3rd offense (suspended execution), 2 years in the penitentiary with 2 years suspended and 1 day credited, 3 years probation, license revoked for 2 years, meaningfully participated in/successfully complete/comply with all rules & orders of the Sixth Circuit Problem Solving Program for 3 years, $450 fine, $361.50 costs.

Pierre resident, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 90 days in jail with 85 suspended and 5 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments