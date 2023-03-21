Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 3rd offense (suspended execution), 2 years in the penitentiary with 2 years suspended and 1 day credited, 3 years probation, license revoked for 2 years, meaningfully participated in/successfully complete/comply with all rules & orders of the Sixth Circuit Problem Solving Program for 3 years, $450 fine, $361.50 costs.
Pierre resident, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 90 days in jail with 85 suspended and 5 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, reckless driving, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $196.50 costs.
Timber Lake, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Toronto resident, seat belt violation, vehicle equipment violation, $129, $78.50 costs.
Huntley, MT resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Miller resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Florence resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 19 suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $23.75 restitution.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense (suspended imposition), 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, participate in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion (completed prior to sentencing), $300 fine, $196.50 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.
Mina resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
