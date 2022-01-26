Pierre resident, no driver’s license, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
La Plante resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Pine Bluffs, WY resident, vehicle equipment violation, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, failure to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, allowing animal to run at large, 5 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $178.50 penalty.
Brookings resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, reckless driving, 90 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $196.50 costs.
Highmore resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Holcomb, KS resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $53 penalty.
Newalla, OK resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $465 penalty.
White Lake resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, speeding on other roadways, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, following too closely, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, failure to use child restraint system, $50 fines.
Aberdeen resident, operate oversize/overweight vehicle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lake Andes resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
St. Paul, MN resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer, 2 years in the penitentiary with 2 suspended and 132 days credited, 2 years probation, submit an apology letter to the officer in 2 years, no contact with anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare; any known drug users/dealers/intoxicated persons; or anyone deemed detrimental for 2 years, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids and be responsible for all costs of testing for 2 years, not possess/consume any alcohol/mood-altering substances or enter alcohol-based establishments ; not possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances/marijuana/synthetic drugs are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received; reside in a sober home for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $116.50 costs.
