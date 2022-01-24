Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 30 days in jail with 26 suspended and 4 credited, license suspended for 30 days, submit to 2x daily PBT’s between 7-9 a.m. and 7-9 p.m.,neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $478.50 costs.
Pierre resident, traffic in/substitute plates, 100 days in jail with 99 suspended and 1 credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $196.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.
Pierre resident, improper highway entry, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Minnetonka, MN resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, renewal registration during assigned month, speeding on other roadways, $93 fines, $157 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft.Thompson resident, driving with a suspended license, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.
White Owl resident, operate trailer/semi-trailer over maximum length/weight, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mission resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.
Tulare resident, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Huron resident, headlamps required, $25 fine.
Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 60 days in jail with 58 suspended and 2 credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuan nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $157 costs, $72.37 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wolsey resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Long Valley resident, municipal speeding, $69 fine, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.
Lower Brule resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $50 fines.
Chamberlain resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (4 counts), $125 fines.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pukwana resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, no driving without a valid license for 6 months, abide by law for 6 months, $289 fines, $157 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.