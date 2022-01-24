Purchase Access

Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 30 days in jail with 26 suspended and 4 credited, license suspended for 30 days, submit to 2x daily PBT’s between 7-9 a.m. and 7-9 p.m.,neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $478.50 costs.

Pierre resident, traffic in/substitute plates, 100 days in jail with 99 suspended and 1 credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fine, $196.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.

Pierre resident, improper highway entry, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Minnetonka, MN resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Onida resident, renewal registration during assigned month, speeding on other roadways, $93 fines, $157 costs.

Eagle Butte resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft.Thompson resident, driving with a suspended license, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.

White Owl resident, operate trailer/semi-trailer over maximum length/weight, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mission resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.

Tulare resident, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Huron resident, headlamps required, $25 fine.

Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 60 days in jail with 58 suspended and 2 credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuan nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $157 costs, $72.37 costs.

Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Wolsey resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Long Valley resident, municipal speeding, $69 fine, $72.50 costs.

Pierre resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.

Lower Brule resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $50 fines.

Chamberlain resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (4 counts), $125 fines.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pukwana resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, no driving without a valid license for 6 months, abide by law for 6 months, $289 fines, $157 costs.

