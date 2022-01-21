Pierre resident, reckless driving, 100 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, obey traffic device unless directed by policeman, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seatbelts, $50 fines.
Bagley, MN resident, overweight on axle, no alternative permit before moving vehicle, $208 fines, $157 costs, $1,050 penalties.
Waseca, MN resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs, $169.60 restitution.
Pierre resident, careless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 90 days in jail with 81 suspended and 9 credited, no entry into Pierre Inn & Suites for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $492 penalty.
Pierre resident, following too closely, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Hartman, CO resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, allowing animal to run at large, 5 days in jail suspended, $178.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in Schedules I or II, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 5 years in the penitentiary suspended and 132 days in jail credited, 5 years probation, license revoked for 30 days, no contact with anyone on probation/parole/DOC aftercare; any known drug users/dealers or intoxicated persons; anyone deemed detrimental by court services for 5 years, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids and be responsible for all costs of testing for 5 years, not possess/consume any alcohol/mood-altering substances/alcohol-based establishments and not possess/consume/be present where controlled substances/marijuana /synthetic drugs are being used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received; reside in a sober home; and not participate in games of chance or enter gaming establishments for 5 years, pay attorney fees, $458 costs.
