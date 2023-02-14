Harrold resident, stalking, permit threatening/harassing telephone calls, 180 days in jail with 176 suspended and 4 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $600 fines, $193 costs.
Harrold resident, simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 100 days in jail with 85 suspended and 15 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Clearwater, FL, resident, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 45 days in jail with 42 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft - 1st degree - more than $400, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $86.50 costs, $305.20 restitution.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 60 days in jail with 44 suspended and 16 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, petty theft - 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, unauthorized use of vehicle, 90 days in jail with 87 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $96.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, reckless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol-controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 60 days in jail with 59 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Onida resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.