Howes resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
White River resident, reckless driving, 200 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, illegal lane change, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gettysburg resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, petty theft - 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 21 suspended and 9 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $66 costs, $102.31 restitution.
Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 30 days in jail with 25 suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, permit threatening/harassing telephone calls, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $86.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 90 days in jail with 82 suspended and 8 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $121.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 60 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, $300 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, reckless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $196.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to make a proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, submit to 2x daily PBT’s at the Hughes County Jain or use SCRAM unit only as a condition of a work permit, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $246.50 costs.
Blunt resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 120 days in jail with 118 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, provide proof of obtaining the chemical dependency evaluation & completing the recommended treatment to the Clerk, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $121.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, improper parking/handicap, $40 fine, $67.50 costs.
Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 2 years, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 2 years, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ypsilanti, ND, resident, operating oversize/overweight vehicle (2 counts), vehicle equipment violation, $312 fines, $235.50 costs.
Blunt resident, speeding on other roadways, $49 fine, $78.50 costs.
