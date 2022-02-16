Herreid resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, $205 fine, $196.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $44 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $83 penalty.
Sioux Falls resident, driving with a revoked license, 30 days in jail with 17 suspended and 13 credited, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
Pierre resident, reckless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.
Salem resident, operate vessel under the influence, 30 days in jail suspended, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment completed prior to sentencing, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.
Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chamberlain resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, dom. abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 120 days in jail with 99 suspended and 21 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $121.50 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $75 fines.
Harrold resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harvey, ND resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $459 penalty.
Wessington Springs resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blunt resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bismarck, ND resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $72 penalty.
Onida resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, overdriving road conditions, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aberdeen resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, dom. abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 100 days in jail with 83 suspended and 17 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, appear in court for a review hearing at which time the Defendant will be required to provide proof of obtaining evaluation & completing the recommended treatment, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $121.50 costs.
Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 9 suspended and 21 credited, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs
Aberdeen resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ridgeview resident, disorderly conduct, threaten law enforcement officer or family, 130 days in jail with 122 suspended and 8 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $350 fines, $96.50 costs.
Brentford resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brookings resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
