Ravina resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to report accident to police officer, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Richmond, TX, resident, log book, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Reliance resident, municipal speeding, $49 fine, $72.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aberdeen resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, intentional damage to property — $400-$1000, 90 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs, $239.63 restitution.
Harrold resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $50 fine.
Pierre resident, failure to use child restraint system, $25 fine.
Ft. Pierre resident, littering prohibited, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, speeding on other roadways, $263 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, did not obey traffic device unless directed by policeman, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Minneapolis, MN, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mission, TX, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Elbow Lane, MN, resident, illegal lane change, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Comanche, TX, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Highmore resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gainesville, FL, resident, municipal speeding, $89 fine, $72.50 costs.
Crystal, ND, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
