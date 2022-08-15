Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, boat — reasonable speed/disturbance, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (4 counts), $125 fines.
Verdigre, NE resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Letcher resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $16,605 penalty.
Macon, MO resident, failure to display commercial license, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, municipal leaving scene of accident, $65 fine, $72.50 costs.
Maple Grove, MN resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.
Gann Valley resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Alexandria, MN resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, overweight on axle, vehicle equipment violation, $208 fines, $157 costs, $282 penalty.
Rapid City resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense (suspended imposition of sentence), $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 54 suspended and 6 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $121.50 costs.
Pierre resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, petty theft — 1st degree — more than $400, resisting arrest, 200 days in jail suspended, pay attorney fees, $96.50 costs, $1000 restitution.
Harrold resident, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, resisting arrest, 180 days in jail with 170 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $400 fine, $193 costs.
Pierre resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Winner resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Watertown resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lower Brule resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Thompson resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.