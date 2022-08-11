Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, no proper license plates on vehicles, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $220.98 restitution.
Pierre resident, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Presho resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mission resident, resisting arrest, 90 days in jail with 88 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $84 costs.
White River resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $246.50 costs.
Denver, CO, resident, operate trailer — semi-trailer over maximum length — weight, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, municipal speeding, $29 fine, $72.50 costs.
Highmore resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $1030.50 penalty.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Carson City, NV, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Watertown resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Midwest City, OK, resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (3 counts), $75 fines.
Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Clear Lake resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $19.99 restitution.
Pierre resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fine, $78.50 costs.
White River resident, resisting arrest, 100 days in jail with 86 suspended and 14 credited, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, permit threatening/harassing telephone calls, 120 days in jail with 117 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.