Terry Eastman, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, no driver’s license, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, $239 fines, $157 costs.

Marty Ross, Chamberlain, driving under the influence — 1st offense, possession of 2 oz. of marijuana or less, 90 days in jail with 85 suspended and 5 credited, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation; attend/successfully complete the recommended treatment; appear in court for a review hearing at which time the Defendant will be required to provide proof of obtaining the evaluation, progress report, and completing the recommended treatment, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, complete M.A.D.D. Impact Victim Panel classes and submit proof by 9-1-2021, $450 fines, $388 costs.

Debra Billotto, Mansfield, TX, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Justin Merriman, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, speeding on a state highway, $93 fines, $157 costs.

Brooke Colombe, Pukwana, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Christopher Rabbit, Ft. Thompson, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, speeding on a state highway, $89 fines, $78.50 costs.

Steven Miller, Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Colton Fitzgerald, Philip, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Molly Howard, Pierre, following too closely, operating an improper vehicle, no driver’s license, $162 fines, $235.50 costs.

Desiree Running Horse, Pierre, diving with a suspended license, speeding on other roadways, $223 fines, $157 costs.

Chance Redwater, Rapid City, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs.

Stephanie Big Crow, Pierre, petty theft — 1st degree — more than $400, 90 days in jail with 85 suspended and 5 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $84 costs, $800 restitution.

Brandon Slama, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation & treatment complete prior to sentencing, $250 fine, $291.50 costs.

Earl Howe, Junior, Pierre, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 365 days in jail with 360 suspended and 5 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.

Nicole Krier, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kyle Kohnen, Pierre, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $492 penalty.

Lloyd Vincent, De Smet, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Andrew Campea, Ft. Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Byron Larson, Pierre, violations of safety requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jerrine Kettle, Pierre, possession of alcohol by a minor, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days , abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments 6 months, pat attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sarah Clown, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Brandi Foote, Pierre, driving with a revoked license, 60 days in jail with 55 suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, report to the Hughes County Jail by 8 a.m. on 8-2-2021 to serve 5 days in jail, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.

Christopher Hashman, Pierre, unauthorized use of vehicle/vessel, 100 days in jail with 81 suspended and 19 credited, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $96.50 costs.

Earl Howe, Junior, Pierre, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 300 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.

Williamette Langdeau, Ft. Thompson, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), fail to use child passenger restraint system, $75 fines.

Bryan Juhas, Pierre, social networking while driving, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Derl Sandwick, Creswell, OR, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Danny Wagner, Ft. Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Bryce Lindskov, Isabel, SD, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

April Marcial, Pierre, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.

Bradley Teaff, Ree Heights, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $2047.50 penalty.

Clifton Trant, Bunt, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Breelyn Cowan, Highmore, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Elias Lyons, Macy, NE, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Bradley Wilson, Agar, fail to give accurate information for registration, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jeremy Van Wyhe, Sioux Falls, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $123 penalty.

Margaret Highpipe, Pierre, pet violations — animal at large dog/cat, $15, $72.50 costs.

Randall Inman, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chelsie Vickerman, Rapid City, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rhiannon Taylor, Ft. Thompson, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $51.82 restitution.

Juan Gonzalez, Pierre, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, domestic abuse simple assault to intentionally cause bodily injury, 230 days in jail with 160 suspended and 70 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishment for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $200 costs.

Chance Redwater, Rapid City, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days in jail suspended, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs.

Paul Betone, Ft. Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.

Nicole Hirsch, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Spencer Easland, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rebecca Whiting, Cheyenne, WY, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jennifer Hollers, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, operate improper vehicle, $108 fines, $157 costs.

Rebecca Hayes, Rapid City, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Evan Dewell, Pierre, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Alan Aamold, Bismarck, ND, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Patrick Lebeau, Pierre, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury (2 counts), 400 days in jail with 300 suspended and 100 credited, abide by law for 2 years, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $400 fines, $243 costs.

David Siebrasse, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jeremy Schieber, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

