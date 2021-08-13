Stacey Flute, Lower Brule, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail with 24 days suspended and 6 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $66 costs.

Jolene Laroche, Ft. Pierre, domestic abuse- simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $121.50 costs.

Marcus Howe, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, participate in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion by 9-15-2021, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.

Jose Osorio Iglesias, Columbus, OH, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Bailey Leisinger, Highmore, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kevin Reiser, Pierre, violate stopped vehicle at stop lights, $270 fine, $78.50 costs.

Patrick Lebeau, Pierre, seat belt violation, open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Adrian Lopez, Soledad, CA, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Scott Gregg, Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sherry Powers, Ft. Thompson, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

David Millichamp, Miller, driving vehicle with contents leaking/dropping, didn’t obey traffic device, failed to stop for emergency vehicle, $162 fines, $235.50 costs.

Paticia Berven, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Logan Blackcrow, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Travis Hohn, Woonsocket, boat -unreasonable speed/disturbance, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.

Breelyn Cowan, Highmore, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Trenton Thompson, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nolan Alban, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, comply with the 24/7 sobriety program or the Electronic Alcohol Monitor Testing (SCRAM) and submit to 2x weekly UAs through the 24/7 program and be responsible for all program and testing costs for 6 months, voluntarily submit to a PBT or UA at the request of any law enforcement officer for a period of 6 months and pay for any costs associated with that testing, unsupervised probation for a period of 6 months, obey all federal/state/local laws/municipal ordinances for 6 months, submit to a warrantless search by law enforcement officer of your person/home/vehicle for the presence of alcohol/illegal drugs including marijuana/controlled substances for a period of 6 months, must not possess/consume of illegal drugs including marijuana/controlled substances without a current prescription from an approved physician or any other substances that are used with the intent to become intoxicated for a period of 6 months, must not enter any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $341.50 costs.

Bryce Corzine, Pierre, driving under influence — 1st offense, 120 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year.

Dillon Kirkpatrick, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, participate in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion by 10-1-2021, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.

Trudell Smith, Parmelee, no driver’s license, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 130 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, no driving without a license for 1 year, $350 fines, $325 costs.

Trenton Thompson, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 15 suspended and 15 credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $78.50 costs.

Monte Vandekop, Brookings, under minimum length of fish, $25 fine, $72.50 costs.

Kira Lakner, Cordova, TN, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Darci Boe, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tracey O’rourke, Aberdeen, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Daniel Friesen, Windler, MB, CA, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Craig Bower, Black Hawk, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $84 fines, $157 costs, $25 penalty.

Toby Bernstein, Pierre, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $25 penalty.

Lisa Sauvain, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, file proof of having participated in counseling for a period of 6 months by 12-31-2021, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.

Vina Youngbear, Harrold, impersonation to deceive law enforcement, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.

John Graham, SIoux Falls, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 90 days in jail with 55 suspended and 35 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.

Christopher Hashman, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, 30 days in jail suspended, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $78.50 costs.

Vanzi Knippling, Reliance, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Brock Halling, Bryant, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Scott Obago, Lower Brule, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dayton Bothwell, Pierre, violating out-of-service order, expired annual inspection, $208 fine, $157 costs.

Edward Wright, Mission, NE, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Timothy Thingvold, Harvey, ND, violating out-of-service order, commercial vehicle plates, $208 fine, $157 costs.

Ronald McCalvin, Junior, Piedmont, OK, overweight on axle, $75.54 fine, $2,575.51 penalty.

David Ramos, Salida, CO, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs. $68 penalty.

Darin Anderson, Pierre, boat — unreasonable speed/disturbance, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.

Paige Isburg, failed to stop at intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Lanita Cordier, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, $30 days in jail with 26 suspended and 4 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Yesway for 1 year, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $11.57 restitution.

Justice Whteman, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Stephen Heath, Onida, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 120 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation and treatment complete prior sentencing, participate in M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file completion prior to sentencing, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.

