Stacey Flute, Lower Brule, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail with 24 days suspended and 6 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $66 costs.
Jolene Laroche, Ft. Pierre, domestic abuse- simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $121.50 costs.
Marcus Howe, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, participate in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion by 9-15-2021, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Jose Osorio Iglesias, Columbus, OH, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bailey Leisinger, Highmore, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kevin Reiser, Pierre, violate stopped vehicle at stop lights, $270 fine, $78.50 costs.
Patrick Lebeau, Pierre, seat belt violation, open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Adrian Lopez, Soledad, CA, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Scott Gregg, Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sherry Powers, Ft. Thompson, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
David Millichamp, Miller, driving vehicle with contents leaking/dropping, didn’t obey traffic device, failed to stop for emergency vehicle, $162 fines, $235.50 costs.
Paticia Berven, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Logan Blackcrow, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Travis Hohn, Woonsocket, boat -unreasonable speed/disturbance, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Breelyn Cowan, Highmore, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Trenton Thompson, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nolan Alban, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, comply with the 24/7 sobriety program or the Electronic Alcohol Monitor Testing (SCRAM) and submit to 2x weekly UAs through the 24/7 program and be responsible for all program and testing costs for 6 months, voluntarily submit to a PBT or UA at the request of any law enforcement officer for a period of 6 months and pay for any costs associated with that testing, unsupervised probation for a period of 6 months, obey all federal/state/local laws/municipal ordinances for 6 months, submit to a warrantless search by law enforcement officer of your person/home/vehicle for the presence of alcohol/illegal drugs including marijuana/controlled substances for a period of 6 months, must not possess/consume of illegal drugs including marijuana/controlled substances without a current prescription from an approved physician or any other substances that are used with the intent to become intoxicated for a period of 6 months, must not enter any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $341.50 costs.
Bryce Corzine, Pierre, driving under influence — 1st offense, 120 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year.
Dillon Kirkpatrick, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, participate in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion by 10-1-2021, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Trudell Smith, Parmelee, no driver’s license, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 130 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, no driving without a license for 1 year, $350 fines, $325 costs.
Trenton Thompson, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 15 suspended and 15 credited, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $78.50 costs.
Monte Vandekop, Brookings, under minimum length of fish, $25 fine, $72.50 costs.
Kira Lakner, Cordova, TN, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Darci Boe, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tracey O’rourke, Aberdeen, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Daniel Friesen, Windler, MB, CA, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Craig Bower, Black Hawk, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $84 fines, $157 costs, $25 penalty.
Toby Bernstein, Pierre, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $25 penalty.
Lisa Sauvain, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, file proof of having participated in counseling for a period of 6 months by 12-31-2021, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.
Vina Youngbear, Harrold, impersonation to deceive law enforcement, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
John Graham, SIoux Falls, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 90 days in jail with 55 suspended and 35 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Christopher Hashman, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, 30 days in jail suspended, no driving without a valid license for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $78.50 costs.
Vanzi Knippling, Reliance, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brock Halling, Bryant, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Scott Obago, Lower Brule, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dayton Bothwell, Pierre, violating out-of-service order, expired annual inspection, $208 fine, $157 costs.
Edward Wright, Mission, NE, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Timothy Thingvold, Harvey, ND, violating out-of-service order, commercial vehicle plates, $208 fine, $157 costs.
Ronald McCalvin, Junior, Piedmont, OK, overweight on axle, $75.54 fine, $2,575.51 penalty.
David Ramos, Salida, CO, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs. $68 penalty.
Darin Anderson, Pierre, boat — unreasonable speed/disturbance, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Paige Isburg, failed to stop at intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lanita Cordier, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, $30 days in jail with 26 suspended and 4 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Yesway for 1 year, $100 fine, $78.50 costs, $11.57 restitution.
Justice Whteman, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Stephen Heath, Onida, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 120 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation and treatment complete prior sentencing, participate in M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file completion prior to sentencing, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.