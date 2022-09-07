Watertown resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
MB, Canada resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jacksonville, FL, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Casa Grande, AZ, resident, vehicle equipment violation, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 60 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $400 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $23.99 restitution.
Ridgeview resident, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 90 days in jail with 78 suspended and 12 credited, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, must obtain a Chemical dependency evaluation and attend/successfully complete the recommended treatment and appear in court for a review hearing at which time the Defendant will be required to provide proof of obtaining the evaluation & completing the recommended treatment unless filed with the Clerk, submit to 2x daily PBT’s at the Hughes County Jail until further order of the court, $500 fine, $246.50 costs.
Wessington Springs resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, no driver’s license, $118 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kingman, AZ, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Orange City, IA, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lethbridge, AB, resident, violations of safety requirements, use of electronic device while driving, $204 fines, $157 costs.
Miller resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Fort Thompson resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
