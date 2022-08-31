Eagle Butte resident, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 60 days in jail with 58 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $84 costs.
Pierre resident, no stop on entry from alley driveway/private road, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, failure to make a proper stop at a stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Paso Robles, CA, resident, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lake Norden resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Miller resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aberdeen resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ree Heights resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sun City Center, FL, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gettysburg resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, violation of parking lot requirements, $100 fine, $72.50 costs.
Ft. Thompson resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 100 days in jail with 99 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation and recommended treatment completed prior to sentencing, participation in the M.A.D.D. Victim Panel and proof of completion filed prior to sentencing, $500 fine, $196.50 costs.
Mandan, ND, resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Salem resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Colorado Springs, CO, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
