Castlewood resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Loveland, CO, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Vermillion resident, petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 5 suspended and 5 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $66 costs.
Madison resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 20 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, submit to 2x daily PBT’s at the Hughes County Jail only as a condition of the work permit, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bismarck, ND, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wentworth resident, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $2,767.50 penalty.
Cosmos, MN, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Highmore resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bismarck, ND, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, improper turning, $68.50 costs, $100 penalty.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Madison resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, submit to 2x daily PBT’s at the Hughes County Jail only on condition of work permit, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mitchell resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 60 days in jail with 50 suspended and 10 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $121.50 costs.
Wall resident, expired annual inspection, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Highmore resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Black Hawk resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
