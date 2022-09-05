Henderson, CO, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wall resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Kindred, ND, resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mission resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, permit threatening/harassing telephone calls, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $96.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, motorboat wake/wash violations in posted waters, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Miller resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, domestic abuse simple assault to intentionally cause bodily harm, 60 days in jail with 53 suspended and 7 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $121.50 costs.
Stephan resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, driving with a suspended license, 60 days in jail with 8 suspended and 52 credited, must not possess/consume any alcohol/mood altering substances or enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale and not possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received for 1 year, unsupervised probation for 1 year, no gambling for 1 year, must attend and successfully complete the Common-Sense Parenting program and file proof of completion with the clerk and appear in court for a sentence review hearing unless completion has been filed with the clerk and permission has been granted to cancel review hearing, pay attorney fees, $25 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, participation in the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and filed proof of completion prior to sentencing, $300 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, failure to yield right-of-way, $108 fine, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Madison resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fines, $78.50 costs.
Coon Rapids, MN, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Watertown resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
