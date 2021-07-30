Richard Seibel, Herreid, using electronic device while driving, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Curtis Voeltz, Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Joseph Kinniburgh, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Keith Wells, Pierre, passengers between 5-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Andy Paurus, Frazee, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ayron Hower, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Theresa Jimenez, Pierre, left-turning vehicle-manner of making turn, fail to use child passenger restraint system (2 counts), $104 fines, $78.50 costs.

Charles Olson, Miller, seat belt violation, speeding on a state highway, $124 fines, $78.50 costs.

Zachary Jensen, Beresford, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Steven Brown, Dickinson, ND, operate trailer/semi-trailer over maximum length/weight, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nathan Thomas, Davis, OK, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

James Simonds, Riverside, CA, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Lois Fallis, Harrold, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Bryannae Longfox, Ft. Pierre, driving with suspended license, speeding on other roadways, $223 fine, $157 costs.

Alyssa Bolton, Rapid City,speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Reese Clown, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Charles Botzet, Sioux Falls, insufficient number of personal flotation devices, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.

Duane Steege, Wilmot, fish/bait water transportation restrictions, $25 fine, $72.50 costs.

Jordan Morris, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Susan Zeigler, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Joshua Reeser, Brookings, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $2,602.50 penalty.

Rayne Brodkorb, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ryan Whiteaker, Pierre, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 120 days in jail with 116 suspended and 4 credited, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, participate in and complete the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion by 09/01/2021, absolutley no driving without a valid driver’s license for 1 year, $300 fine, $343 costs.

Vicki McKenzie, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation & attend the recommended treatment (completed), participate in M.A.D.D. Impact Panel and file Certificate of completion, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $236.85 costs.

Charles Curtis, Enid, OK, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

William Lavigne, Zimmerman, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Richard Brandt, Brandon, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Brent Goyette, Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments