Richard Seibel, Herreid, using electronic device while driving, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Curtis Voeltz, Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joseph Kinniburgh, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Keith Wells, Pierre, passengers between 5-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Andy Paurus, Frazee, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ayron Hower, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Theresa Jimenez, Pierre, left-turning vehicle-manner of making turn, fail to use child passenger restraint system (2 counts), $104 fines, $78.50 costs.
Charles Olson, Miller, seat belt violation, speeding on a state highway, $124 fines, $78.50 costs.
Zachary Jensen, Beresford, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Steven Brown, Dickinson, ND, operate trailer/semi-trailer over maximum length/weight, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nathan Thomas, Davis, OK, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
James Simonds, Riverside, CA, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lois Fallis, Harrold, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bryannae Longfox, Ft. Pierre, driving with suspended license, speeding on other roadways, $223 fine, $157 costs.
Alyssa Bolton, Rapid City,speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Reese Clown, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Charles Botzet, Sioux Falls, insufficient number of personal flotation devices, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Duane Steege, Wilmot, fish/bait water transportation restrictions, $25 fine, $72.50 costs.
Jordan Morris, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Susan Zeigler, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joshua Reeser, Brookings, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $2,602.50 penalty.
Rayne Brodkorb, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ryan Whiteaker, Pierre, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 120 days in jail with 116 suspended and 4 credited, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, participate in and complete the M.A.D.D. Victim Impact Panel and file proof of completion by 09/01/2021, absolutley no driving without a valid driver’s license for 1 year, $300 fine, $343 costs.
Vicki McKenzie, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation & attend the recommended treatment (completed), participate in M.A.D.D. Impact Panel and file Certificate of completion, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $236.85 costs.
Charles Curtis, Enid, OK, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
William Lavigne, Zimmerman, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Richard Brandt, Brandon, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brent Goyette, Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.