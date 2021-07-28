Clyde Smith, Junior, Ft. Pierre, no driver’s license, possession of two ounces of marijuana or less, 60 days in jail with 58 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $300 fines, $175 costs.

Rachel Byrum, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

James McCord, Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Anthony Rivera, Sioux Falls, littering, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Oliver Doyle, Minot, ND, did not obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Gary Dierkson, Renner, vehicle equipment violation, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Trevor Medenwald, Sioux Falls, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $519 penalty.

Jose Jimenez, Pierre, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to cause bodily harm, 100 days in jail with 92 suspended and 8 credited, no contact with the victim for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $121.50 costs.

Myron Walters, Lower Brule, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Bethany Kirke, Rapid City, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (4 counts), $100 fines.

Michael Madsen, Presho, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nicholas Hardy, Minot, ND, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Marvin Rumery, Lincoln, NE, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jesse Bruguier, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

James Willey, Gettysburg, seat belt violation, no driver’s license, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jordan Speirs, St. Lawrence, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Hunter Left Hand Bull, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 90 days in jail with 82 suspended and 8 days credited, abide by law for 1 year, $96.50 costs.

Kimimela Lopez, Pierre, attempted petty theft - 1st degree - over $400, 100 days in jail with 95 suspended and 5 credited, no entry into Walmart for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, $250 fine, $96.50 costs.

Vickie McKenzie, Pierre, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 30 days in jail suspended, obtain a chemical dependency test, attend the recommended treatment (completed), abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $321.50 costs.

Ronald Anderson, Pierre, petty theft - 1st degree - over $400, 100 days in jail with 90 suspended and 6 credited, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into any Walmart in SD for 1 year, $500 fine, $96.50 costs, $299 restitution.

Keith Wells, Pierre, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Elliott Driving Hawk, Kennebec, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Justin Hawk Wing, Lower Brule, violations of safety requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chelsey Meier, Pierre, simple assault to recklessly cause bodily injury, 360 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $96.50 costs.

Christopher Dockter, Pierre, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.

Danielle McGhee, Pierre, did not obey traffic device, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Matthew Sailors, Hermosa, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tracy Buckles, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

