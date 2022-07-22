Pierre resident, no driver’s license, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, chemical dependency evaluation filed prior to sentencing (treatment complete), abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $450 fines, $325 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Tags

Load comments