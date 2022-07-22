Pierre resident, no driver’s license, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, chemical dependency evaluation filed prior to sentencing (treatment complete), abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $450 fines, $325 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Vermillion resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, speeding on a state highway, $243 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, failure to stop — accident causing property damage, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 120 days in jail with 112 suspended and 8 credited, license revoked for 30 days and suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $700 fines, $500 costs.
Pierre resident, domestic abuse simple assault with attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm, 100 days in jail with 89 suspended and 11 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $96.50 costs.
Devils Lake, ND resident, entering/refusing to leave property after notice (suspended imposition of sentence), obstruct police/jailer/firefighter (suspended imposition of sentence), 30 days in jail suspended, $800 fines, $165 costs.
Denver, CO resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Whitewater, CO resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Presho resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brookings resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs, $60 restitution.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 90 days in jail with 89 suspended and 1 credited, license revoked for 1 year, chemical dependency evaluation filed prior to sentencing with treatment completed, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $246.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving vehicle with contents leaking/dropping, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wasta resident, following too closely, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Audubon, MN resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs
Harrold resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
