Daniel Jaffe, Bethesda, MD, violate stopped veh w/red/amber/yellow signals/lights, $270 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tracie Pretty Weasel, Ft. Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jason Fletcher, Highmore, too many lines, $50 fine, $78.50 costs.

Shirley Bernie, Pierre, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (4 counts), renewal registration during assigned month, $179 fines, $78.50 costs.

Ryan Dufour, Summerset, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Lewis Grassrope, Lower Brule, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jacob Long, Fulton, MO, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Batson, Sioux Falls, failure to stop at intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jeffrey Peters, Winner, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.

Dustin Marshall, II, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ronda Jones, Vivian, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and attend/complete the recommended treatment (completed), pay attorney fees, $250 fines, $246.50 costs.

Joseph Bourne, Ft. Pierre, no driver’s license, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, comply with all conditions of problem solving court for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Shawn Castonguay, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cody Shryock, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nicole Pankratz, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Daniel Miles, Conde, operate vehicle with cut/worn tire, renewal registration during assigned month, $108 fines, $157 costs.

Khia White Eyes, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 10 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Arthur Wells, Glenwood, IA, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Blaine Duffel, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Carmen Eagle Boy, Harrold, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 11 suspended and 19 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijauna nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by all conditions of probation for 1 year, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.

Christopher Seibel, Herreid, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Johnnie Kennedy, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

