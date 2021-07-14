Daniel Jaffe, Bethesda, MD, violate stopped veh w/red/amber/yellow signals/lights, $270 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tracie Pretty Weasel, Ft. Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jason Fletcher, Highmore, too many lines, $50 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shirley Bernie, Pierre, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (4 counts), renewal registration during assigned month, $179 fines, $78.50 costs.
Ryan Dufour, Summerset, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lewis Grassrope, Lower Brule, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jacob Long, Fulton, MO, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Batson, Sioux Falls, failure to stop at intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeffrey Peters, Winner, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.
Dustin Marshall, II, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ronda Jones, Vivian, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and attend/complete the recommended treatment (completed), pay attorney fees, $250 fines, $246.50 costs.
Joseph Bourne, Ft. Pierre, no driver’s license, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, comply with all conditions of problem solving court for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shawn Castonguay, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cody Shryock, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nicole Pankratz, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Daniel Miles, Conde, operate vehicle with cut/worn tire, renewal registration during assigned month, $108 fines, $157 costs.
Khia White Eyes, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 10 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Arthur Wells, Glenwood, IA, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blaine Duffel, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Carmen Eagle Boy, Harrold, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 11 suspended and 19 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijauna nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by all conditions of probation for 1 year, $250 fine, $78.50 costs.
Christopher Seibel, Herreid, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Johnnie Kennedy, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.